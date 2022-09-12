Air India Group vacating its offices from government-owned properties

By CNBCTV18.com

Air India is relocating its offices from government-owned properties to a contemporary complex in the national capital region jointly with other Tata group airlines, including Vistara, by March of next year.

According to a statement issued by the airline recently, Air India, which was acquired by the salt-to-software conglomerate in January of this year, maintained offices in government facilities such as the Airlines House near the Parliament in the national capital.

The employees in this office, as well as those in Delhi's Safdarjung Facility, GSD Complex, and IGI Terminal One, will be temporarily housed in Gurugram beginning this month before relocating to a newly constructed Vatika complex in early 2023.

As part of the relocation, meanwhile, employees from all group airlines, including Vistara and Air Asia India, would be housed in one place.

"Air India Group has embarked on its strategy to consolidate workspaces across the country as an integral part of its transformation agenda," the statement said.

It stated that the consolidation of workspaces is being done to promote collaboration, strengthen the organisation's culture, upgrade employees' work environment and amenities, and make new technologies more easily deployable.

"Beginning from this month, a number of Air India offices presently housed in government-owned premises across the country are being vacated," it said.

The organisation had urged its employees to leave government-owned housing complexes, including large ones in Delhi and Mumbai, in May.

Aside from Air India and its worldwide budget branch Air India Express, Tata Group owns a majority 51 percent stake in Vistara, its joint venture airline with Singapore Airlines (SIA), and an 83.67 percent stake in budget carrier AirAsia India.

Air India said that the shift to the interim facility in NCR will take place in September and that, in addition to offering a last-mile connection to the office premises from the nearest public transportation hubs for convenience of travel, staff will also be allowed flexible work hours.

"The consolidation of many premises under one roof, and the evolution from a regionalised to centralised structure, is a significant milestone in Air India’s transformation journey," said Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Air India.

According to the statement, the airline's regionalised organisational structure would be gradually dismantled and replaced with a centralised one, allowing convergence of currently distributed teams, co-location of managers with their teams, and physical adjacency of linked operations.

It further stated that a senior team is reviewing the offices in various cities that are housed in legacy structures, with some in Chennai and Kochi already having relocated to modern office premises.

(With inputs from Agency)