Only Air India and Go First managed to add market share in August, but marginally

By Asmita Pant

Mini The market share of Air India and Go First recorded a rise, the market share of other domestic airlines fell in August as compared to the previous month. The market share of Go First rose to 8.6 percent, up from 8.2 percent in July. The share of Air India was recorded at 8.5 percent in August against 8.4 in July.

Though marginally, Air India and Go First managed to raise their market shares in August when all other airlines — IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet — shrunk. This happened even as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) said India's domestic air traffic rose 51 percent to 10.1 million passengers in August 2022 as compared to 6.7 million in the year-ago period.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading 0.1 percent down at Rs 43.7 on BSE on the last count. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation — the parent company of IndiGo — were flat at Rs 1,833.7 on BSE at the time of writing.

Here is how the airlines' market share looked like:

The DGCA had released the traffic data for domestic airlines on Friday. It said total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to August rose 67.38 percent to 77 million from the corresponding period of the previous year and 50.96 percent on a month-on-month basis.

All the airlines, except SpiceJet, which was largely unchanged, saw a rise in passenger load factor or the occupancy rate.

Passenger Load Factor (Source: DGCA) Passenger Load Factor (Source: DGCA)

According to the DGCA data, the overall cancellation rate for August was reported at 0.84 percent. Of these cancellations, 56.5 percent cancellations were due to commercial reasons, 27 percent were due to technical faults, and 14 percent were due to weather.

Also, 458 passengers were denied boarding but were provided alternative facilities or compensations. The report shows that 25,665 passengers were affected due to cancellations, and 85,946 due to delays.