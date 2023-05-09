homeaviation NewsAir India gives another week for pilots to accept revised terms amid hiring spree

Air India gives another week for pilots to accept revised terms amid hiring spree

By Madeeha Mujawar  |  May 9, 2023 6:27 PM IST (Published)
Mini

According to sources over 50 percent pilots have accepted the new terms and the airline reopened the window to give another chance for those who hadn't signed previously and are now eager to come on board.

aviation | May 9, 2023 6:27 PM IST
Air India has provided an additional window for pilots to sign the new employment contract, the last date for which was April 30. Pilots now have time till the end of this week to reconsider their decision and accept the new terms.

This extension comes at a time when Air India is holding recruitment drives across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai to hire pilots for Boeing 737 where several Go First pilots seem to have applied.
According to sources over 50 percent pilots have accepted the new terms and the airline reopened the window to give another chance for those who hadn't signed previously and are now eager to come on board.
Also Read: Air India extends deadline to apply for voluntary retirement scheme to May 31
However, pilots from the two unions who CNBC-TV18 spoke to said they haven't signed the new contract. The unions' members are holding a meeting today to chart out their further course of action.
Earlier the pilots' unions had threatened of 'industrial unrest' if the airline forces them to accept or sign the terms & conditions of the new employment contract. The two unions - Indian Commercial Pilots' Association & Indian Pilots' Guild - had called the revised terms & conditions 'labour-hostile, unfair and unethical.'
Some of the clauses that pilots are opposed to are sudden modifications to roster. They allege that management is promoting Senior Commanders to management cadre to undermine the union. Pilots also say the guaranteed allowance of 40 hours per month is subject to he/she flying for those many hours.
The unions had even approached Ratan Tata seeking his intervention in addressing their grievances.
But recent developments in the aviation sector particularly the grounding of Go First for now has put Air India pilots in a dilemma.
Will the shutting down of another airline lead to an influx of job-seeking pilots? And will this put pressure on existing Air India pilots to give up their fight?
The answer to these and many more such questions will be clear only in the coming days.
Also Read: Air India operates special flights amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues

May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10

Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10

May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read