Air India given conditional approval to restart training facilities for 30 days

After remaining suspended for 10 days, Air India's training facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad can open their doors.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has given the airline conditional approval to restart training for 30 days after the deficiencies pointed out by the regulator were rectified.

The aviation regulator had suspended training at the two Air India facilities after finding certain lapses during spot checks. The airline was directed to utilise the centres after suitably addressing the concerns to the satisfaction of DGCA.

The airline will now have to conduct an internal audit within the 30-day period and share the findings with the DGCA, sources said.

Air India's training facility in Mumbai conducts simulator training for pilots flying Boeing's wide-body planes 787 & 777 while the one in Hyderabad trains pilots for Airbus A320 aircraft

The suspension had led to a complete halt of recurrent training, fleet conversion & rank up-gradation training of pilots at these two training centres.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Air India was planning to send its active pilots to Singapore and Bangkok for simulator training so that they remain eligible to fly.

Pilots undergo these mandatory simulator training for various requirements, including the mandatory six-month pilot proficiency check, failing which they get grounded.

A number of pilots are scheduled for this training turn-by-turn every day and throughout the year. Besides, pilots also undergo training to convert from one fleet type to another and to step up from a co-pilot to a commander.

Sources had said that a prolonged closure of these facilities could result in a huge backlog of pilots waiting to undertake their training.