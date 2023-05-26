Air India flight to Vancouver returns to Delhi after technical issue

A similar incident occurred this month on Air India's flight from Hyderabad to Delhi. Almost two hours passed before the flight was able to take off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. According to News18, the problem was a technical glitch.

Air India’s ultra long haul Delhi-Vancouver returned safely to the capital on Friday (May 26) morning two hours after take off due to a technical glitch.

“AI-185 (Delhi-Vancouver) of May 26, 2023 operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after takeoff. The has aircraft landed back safely in Delhi airport now. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternate arrangements for them while providing all support.” said a Air India spokesperson as reported by PTI.

According to a report in the Times of India a passenger reportedly saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185. Pilots then dumped fuel and then landed back in Delhi safely around 7.30 am. The airline said there was no bird hit.