Aviation
Air India plane's security check complete after bomb scare, no problem found
Updated : June 27, 2019 05:54 PM IST
The flight departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai at 1:30 am on Thursday and was scheduled for arrival at the Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:55 am.
The bomb threat on an Air India passenger aircraft AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark in the United States was a hoax, an airline spokesman said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more