Air India plane's security check complete after bomb scare, no problem found

A bomb threat forced an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark to make a precautionary landing in London on Thursday. However, the threat proved to be nothing more than a hoax.

The flight departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai at 1:30 am on Thursday and was scheduled for arrival at the Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:55 am.

However, a bomb scare forced precautionary landing at the Stansted Airport in London.

Security check on an Air India plane that made a precautionary landing at London's Stansted airport has been complete and no problem was found, the airline's spokesman was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The bomb threat on an Air India passenger aircraft AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark in the United States was a hoax, the spokesman said, adding that the plane is still on the ground and the passengers are being looked after.

The official had earlier said the plane was back in the air.

"191 Mumbai- Newark of 27.06.19 has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat . Update in the matter follows," Air India tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet was later deleted.