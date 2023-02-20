An Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.
An Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.
According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.
The ground staff at Heathrow were alerted and preparations were made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital.
An official said the flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. After deplaning the passenger concerned, the flight will take off from London for Delhi.
The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.
A few hours earlier, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat. The airline implemented all necessary security protocols. After a thorough check, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, the airline said in a statement.
(With PTI inputs)
