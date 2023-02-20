An Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.
An Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia
Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021
Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button
Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
(More details awaited)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!