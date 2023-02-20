English
Air India flight from New York to Delhi diverted to London due to medical emergency

Air India flight from New York to Delhi diverted to London due to medical emergency

Air India flight from New York to Delhi diverted to London due to medical emergency
By Pradeep John  Feb 20, 2023 7:58:08 PM IST (Published)

An Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard.

(More details awaited)
Air India

