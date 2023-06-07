San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia on Tuesday, ferry flight from Mumbai to leave at 1pm

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia after it developed a technical issue, the airline said in a statement. "A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai at 1pm IST on June 7, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of AI173 to San Francisco," it said in a statement.

The airline said that all passengers on Tuesday were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation after "making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities."

Meanwhile, the US state department said that they are monitoring the situation closely and as the flight was bound for the United States, it is most likely that American citizens were on board. The department is not yet able to confirm how many US citizens were on board the flight.

A Twitter user Praveen Koka took to the social media platform tagging Air India saying his parents, who are over 80 years old and depend on medications, were part of the flight stranded in Russia. "Kindly provide status on next steps. It’s been 12+hrs since they had an emergency landing on Flight #AI173," his tweet said.

While another user Satwinder Singh tagged Air India saying his mother was on the flight and was travelling alone. "It's been 16 hours, when does the next flight leave? Please provide us the correct details? We understand that this is an emergency situation but you should have been sent another plane by now," he said.

Air India in its statement said as it does not have any airline staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, it is providing ground support to the passengers in the best way possible in this "unusual circumstance" via its round-the-clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, local ground handlers as well as the Russian authorities.