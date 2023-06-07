San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia on Tuesday, ferry flight from Mumbai to leave at 1pm

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia after it developed a technical issue, the airline said in a statement. "A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai at 1pm IST on June 7, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of AI173 to San Francisco," it said in a statement.

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia after it developed a technical issue, the airline said on Tuesday. It had 216 passengers on board and 16 crew members.

"A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai at 1pm IST on June 7, subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of AI173 to San Francisco," it said in a statement.

The airline said that all passengers on Tuesday were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation after "making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities."