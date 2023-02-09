Air India finalizes major purchase of 250 Planes from Airbus

Air India finalizes 250-plane deal with Airbus and signs agreement with Boeing for 200 aircraft, marking a new chapter in Indian aviation.

Air India has reportedly finalized an order for approximately 250 aircraft with Airbus and is expected to announce the deal next week, according to a source. The airline has also signed a deal with Boeing for about 200 planes, however, specific details of the deals could not be immediately obtained and there was no official comment from Air India.

The Tata-group owned airline is expanding its operations and fleet, and had not acquired any new aircraft since 2005, when it purchased 111 aircraft - 68 with Boeing Co and remaining 43 with Airbus. This deal was worth 10.8 billion dollars.

According to the source, the deal with Airbus will include 40 wide-body Airbus A350s and Air India will be the first Indian carrier to operate this type of aircraft. In the past, Air India had operated wide-body A330s.

Aviation consultancy firm, CAPA, reported that Indian carriers are likely to place orders for up to 1,700 planes by 2024 and Air India may make the first move with a potential order of 500 planes.

Currently, Indian carriers operate less than 50 wide-body aircraft, which is a small number compared to the size of the market. In contrast, Emirates alone has a fleet of over 260 wide-bodies, CAPA had said.

Recently, IndiGo started its wide-body operations on the India-Turkey route with a wet-leased B777 and plans to induct two more such planes. This development highlights the increasing demand for wide-body aircraft in India, and the potential for growth in this market.

The reported deal between Air India and Airbus and Boeing is expected to be a historic order for the airline, and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Indian aviation.