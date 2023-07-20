Air India finalises LEAP engine deal with CFM International for 400 aircraft

Air India has finalised the deal with the US-based engine maker CFM, whose LEAP engines will power the Tata Group airline’s new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.

Air India, on Thursday, July 20, finalised a deal with US-based CFM international for LEAP engines that will power 400 of its aircraft, the engine manufacturer stated.

CFM’s LEAP engines will power the airline’s new fleet of 210 Airbus A320neo/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. The record deal of more than 800 LEAP engines was first announced in February 2023.

The two companies have also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines.

Air India has been a customer of the engine producer since 2002, when the airline began operating Airbus A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. In 2017, Air India began operating A320neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A powered operator in India. The Tata owned airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, said “The introduction on a greater scale of the LEAP engine as well as our services agreement will help us to optimise our operations in terms of environmental footprint and operational cost, while benefiting our customers.”

“The renewed trust of Air India is a major milestone in CFM history,” said Gaël Méheust, President and CEO of CFM International.

The LEAP engine assures 15-20 percent better fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions. It also promises significant reduction in noise compared to previous generation engines. The LEAP engine first entered service in 2016 with Pegasus Airlines.

The Tata group acquired full stake in Air India and Air India Express under a planned disinvestment programme by the Indian government in January 2022. Under a revival plan, Vihaan.AI will focus on growing both the fleet and network and increase its market share to at least 30 percent in the domestic market over the next five years.