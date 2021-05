Air India has extended its one-time free change in date, sector or flight for all domestic travel bookings till June 30 with immediate effect due to the ongoing travel restrictions imposed in various states following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer will be applicable for all domestic flight bookings but will not be applicable for tickets booked through the Air India website and mobile app. Air India is already offering a free change option for all online bookings.

According to Air India, passengers can rebook for new dates as per the validity of their existing tickets without any charges and this will be applicable irrespective of the booking date. In case any passenger decides to change the sector only, the waiver of re-issuance charges will be applicable once.

This offer is applicable for all classes and all types of concessionary tickets, including the frequent flier programme redemptions.

In case a passenger is unable to get the same booking class for a revised travel date, the difference of fare for the respective class will be charged. This offer is also applicable for passengers who have already availed of a free change under any earlier waiver scheme, Air India announced.