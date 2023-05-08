Air India extends deadline to apply for voluntary retirement scheme to May 31

The Tata Group-owned airline in March made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday, May 8, said it has extended the last date to apply for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its non-flying staff from April 30 to May 31, 2023.

"Please note that the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement in terms of the above Organizational Announcement for all the eligible employees has been extended till 31 May 2023. However, the acceptance of the application and the date of release will continue to be subject to management's discretion," a communication from Air India said.

The latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline. Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

A total of around 2,100 employees will be eligible to avail of the latest voluntary retirement offer. Currently, the airline has a staff strength of about 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying staff.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer. Then, both flying and non-flying staff were covered. At that time, around 4,200 employees were eligible and out of them, around 1,500 people opted for the offer.

In September last year, Air India announced the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focuses on various goals to be achieved over a five-year period. The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path of sustained growth, profitability, and market leadership.