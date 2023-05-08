Air India extends deadline to apply for voluntary retirement scheme to May 31

The Tata Group-owned airline in March made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday, May 8, said it has extended the last date to apply for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its non-flying staff from April 30 to May 31, 2023.

"Please note that the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement in terms of the above Organizational Announcement for all the eligible employees has been extended till 31 May 2023. However, the acceptance of the application and the date of release will continue to be subject to management's discretion," a communication from Air India said.