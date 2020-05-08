Air India Express to operate flights to Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah on May 9

Air India Express will operate repatriation flights to Doha, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Kuwait on May 9 for Indians stranded abroad.

The airline will operate IX 475 from Kochi to Doha, IX 395 from Kochi to Kuwait, IX 443 Kochi to Muscat, IX 682 from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur and the flight IX 183 will operate from Delhi to Sharjah.

While all the flights will return to the point of origin, the flight IX 184 (return flight for IX 183) will first land at Lucknow and then at Delhi.

The bookings for these flights are open and people in India who need to go to these countries can make the bookings after checking whether they fall under the approved category of passengers from the point of view of both the country of departure and the country of arrival.

However, a minimum number of passengers are travelling from India in the repatriation flights. While just one passenger travelled from India in the Air India repatriation flight to Singapore, there were no passengers from Chennai on Friday in the Air India Express IX 611 repatriation flight to Dubai.

Separately, Air India Express has opened bookings for special flights to Singapore and Doha, dated May 12 and May 10 respectively.

The flight IX 373 will operate on May 10 between Kozhikode and Doha and the flight IX 0486 will fly between Kochi and Singapore on May 12.

It has also opened a booking window for Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight scheduled for the nationals of Bahrain who have stuck in India due to lockdown.

According to Air India, only permanent residents of the country can travel on the flight. The flight, IX 0473, will be operated on May 8 and May 11.

Air India Express will operate a total of 24 special flights out of a total of 64 such flights planned by the Indian government to bring back Indians stranded abroad. The cost of the travel will be paid by the passengers.