Air India Express to operate flights to Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah on May 9
Updated : May 08, 2020 09:20 PM IST
The airline will operate IX 475 from Kochi to Doha, IX 395 from Kochi to Kuwait, IX 443 Kochi to Muscat, IX 682 from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur and the flight IX 183 will operate from Delhi to Sharjah.
While all the flights will return to the point of origin, the flight IX 184 (return flight for IX 183) will first land at Lucknow and then at Delhi.
The flight IX 373 will operate on May 10 between Kozhikode and Doha and the flight IX 0486 will fly between Kochi and Singapore on May 12.