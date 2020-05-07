Air India Express special flights depart for Kochi, Kozhikode with 363 passengers

Air India Express on Thursday kicked off the first set of repatriation flights for Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline is operating two special flights today with the first flight operating from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the second flight flying from Dubai to Calicut or Kozhikode.

The flight IX 452 from Abu Dhabi to Kochi is carrying 177 passsngers and four infants and the flight IX 344 from Dubai to Kozhikode is carrying 177 passengers and five infants. The flight from Abu Dhabi will reach Kochi around 9:40 PM tonight.

Air India Express air hostess.

"Boarding is complete for both the flights," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Air India Express will operate 24 special flights out of the total 64 such flights planned by the Indian government to bring back Indians stranded abroad. The cost for the travel will be paid by the passenger.

As per the ministry of home affairs, these flights are for those Indians who have travelled abroad before lockdown due to employment, studies, internship, tourism, business etc and are facing distress due to the prolonged period of lockdown and want to return to India immediately. This is also for those Indian nationals who want to visit India in case of a medical emergency or death of a family member.

Passengers standing in queue to board the flight.

Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, migrants, labourers who have been laid off, short-term visa holders, people with medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, those who need to return due to death of a family member and students.

The arriving passengers will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and if they test negative, then they will have to self-monitor their health for another 14 days.