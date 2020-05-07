Aviation Air India Express special flights depart for Kochi, Kozhikode with 363 passengers Updated : May 07, 2020 07:26 PM IST The airline is operating two special flights today with the first flight operating from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the second flight flying from Dubai to Calicut or Kozhikode. Air India Express will operate 24 special flights out of the total 64 such flights planned by the Indian government to bring back Indians stranded abroad. The arriving passengers will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and if they test negative, then they will have to self-monitor their health for another 14 days. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365