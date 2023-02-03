Air India flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut catches fire mid-air

Air India Plane catches fire: The pilot detected a flame in one of the engines soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet. He then decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport, the Air India Express said.

An Air India flight made an "emergency" landing at Abu Dhabi airport after one of its engines caught fire, while it was mid-air. All the passengers are safe, the Air India Express said in a statement on Friday. The incident happened while the Calicut-bound Air India Express B737-800 aircraft was at a height of 1,000 feet during its climb after takeoff from the Abu Dhabi airport.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during climb," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted by ANI as saying. The agency said that Air India Express aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

According to News 18, Air India said a "full emergency" was declared on the flight, following which it made a "safe" emergency landing. All passengers were also evacuated safely. According to the DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

The incident was reported a day after the government said domestic airlines faced a total of 546 technical snags during the operation of planes last year. Out of them, Air India faced 64 snags, ANI reported.

On January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch. In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.