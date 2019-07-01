#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Aviation

Air India Express plane veers off taxiway, all passengers safe

Updated : July 01, 2019 07:05 AM IST

The incident happened at around 5.40 pm after the aircraft landed at the airport.
"AI Express aircraft VT-AYA, operating IX 384, Dubai to Mangalore on June 30, after landing on runway 24 while vacating the runway to the right side has gone off the taxiway into soft ground," the airlines said.
