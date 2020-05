Air India Express has opened bookings for special flights to Singapore and Doha. Only those people will be allowed to board the flight who are under the allowed category of the destination and departure country.

The flight IX 373 will operate on May 10 between Kozhikode and Doha and the flight IX 0486 will fly between Kochi and Singapore.

As per the requirements by arriving countries, Qatar is only accepting Qatar nations in the flight from Kozhikode, and Singapore has also released its own set of conditions.

"All passengers eligible for travel to Singapore- Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders must submit a health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance via the SG arrival card e-service. For more information, Passengers must check the official website of Singapore for travel requirements and eligibility to travel," the airline said.

It has also opened a booking window for Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight scheduled for the nationals of Bahrain who have stuck in India due to lockdown.

According to Air India, only permanent residents of the country can travel on the flight. The flight, IX 0473, will be operated on May 8 and May 11.

Today, Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, will operate repatriation flights IX 474 on Bahrain-Kochi, IX 612 on Dubai-Chennai, and another IX 540 from Dubai to Chennai.

On May 7, Air India Express operated two repatriation flights, one from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode.