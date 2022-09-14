14 injured after smoke billows out of Air India Express flight in Muscat

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A Kochi-bound Air India Express flight was seen billowing smoke at Muscat International Airport in Oman. Fourteen people were reportedly hurt in the incident.

At least 14 individuals were injured after smoke began to billow from a Kochi-bound Air India Express aeroplane at Muscat International Airport on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of Oman.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that, "all passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action."

Officials said that the passengers were evacuated from the Air India Express aircraft plane on slides as smoke began to emanate from the plane.

According to accounts, at least 141 passengers and six crew members were on board when the smoke appeared, and all of them were successfully evacuated.

Officials said the passengers were instructed to exit the plane via emergency slides when it was scheduled to depart for Kochi on Wednesday morning.

