    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    14 injured after smoke billows out of Air India Express flight in Muscat

    14 injured after smoke billows out of Air India Express flight in Muscat

    14 injured after smoke billows out of Air India Express flight in Muscat
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    A Kochi-bound Air India Express flight was seen billowing smoke at Muscat International Airport in Oman. Fourteen people were reportedly hurt in the incident.

    At least 14 individuals were injured after smoke began to billow from a Kochi-bound Air India Express aeroplane at Muscat International Airport on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of Oman.
    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that, "all passengers were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in engine no. 2 of Air India Express flight (to Cochin) on the runway at Muscat airport. Relief flight to be arranged. We will investigate the incident and also take appropriate action."
    Officials said that the passengers were evacuated from the Air India Express aircraft plane on slides as smoke began to emanate from the plane.
    According to accounts, at least 141 passengers and six crew members were on board when the smoke appeared, and all of them were successfully evacuated.
    Officials said the passengers were instructed to exit the plane via emergency slides when it was scheduled to depart for Kochi on Wednesday morning.
    Also read:
    DGCA restores breath analyser test requirements for aircraft personnel from October 15
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Air IndiaAir India ExpressairplanesFireMuscat

    Next Article

    DGCA restores breath analyser test requirements for aircraft personnel from October 15

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng