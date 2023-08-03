Air India Express Kochi-Sharjah flight makes emergency landing after ‘burning smell’

In response to the reported smell inside the aircraft, the airline authorities took immediate action and decided to turn back the flight as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed at the airport late Wednesday night, and a thorough inspection was conducted. Fortunately, no abnormalities were found during the inspection.

An Air India Express flight traveling from Kochi to Sharjah had to make a precautionary landing at the Kochi airport on August 2 night due to a passenger reporting a suspected burning smell shortly after takeoff.

An airline source confirmed that right after the aircraft took off from Cochin International Airport, a passenger reported the presence of a suspicious burning smell, as reported by PTI.

In response to the reported smell inside the aircraft, the airline authorities took immediate action and decided to turn back the flight as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed at the airport late Wednesday night, and a thorough inspection was conducted. Fortunately, no abnormalities were found during the inspection.

As a solution, Air India Express arranged for another aircraft, which carried approximately 175 passengers, to continue the journey to Sharjah. However, due to the incident, the departure of the replacement aircraft was slightly delayed.

Interestingly recently an Air India Express flight with 154 passengers from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, news agency PTI reported. Additionally another Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour, an airline official said as reported by PTI on July 31.

Recently Air Asia India was rebranded as AIX Connect after the Tatas took full control of the airline.