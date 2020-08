The ill-fated Air India Express flight IX-1344 touched down near taxiway C or approximately 1,000 metres from beginning of runway 10 of the tabletop Kozhikode airport, as per senior officials from the Airports Authority of India.

The total length of the runway 10 is 2,700 metres.

As per the account of Air Traffic Controller at Kozhikode airport, the runway in use on the evening of August 7 was runway 28 but the pilot could not site the runway during the first landing attempt amid incessant rains.

"It was raining over the airfield and reported visibility at the time of landing was 2,000 metres and wind direction and speed was 270/08 (wind was gusting from 8 to 17 knots)," the official said.

Also read: India bans international commercial passenger flights until August 31

During the first landing attempt amid the inclement weather on the tabletop runway, the pilot could not site the runway 28 and subsequently carried out a missed approach and requested for runway 10.

"Both the runways at Kozhikode airport are equipped with Instrument Landing System (ILS). Airports safety services were pressed into action as per airport emergency plan for timely action," the official added.

The flight, a Boeing B 737-800, with registration number of VT-AXH, was flying from Dubai to Kozhikode with 190 people on board including six crew members.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the aircraft overshot the runway 10 in its subsequent attempt at landing on runway 10 at 1941 hours of August 7 and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

A total of 18 people have been killed in the accident, including both the pilots. As per the latest update, 149 people are admitted in various hospitals and 23 have been discharged.

Also read: Air India Express plane crash: Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures