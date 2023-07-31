Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that there were 154 passengers on board the flight.

On Monday, an Air India Express flight travelling from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to Sharjah had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The reason for the emergency landing was technical issues, airport sources reported. The flight departed from Tiruchirappalli at approximately 10:45 am.

In response to the situation, the airport authority declared a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. However, the flight successfully landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that there were 154 passengers on board the flight.

The landing was described as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

This is a developing story. With agency inputs.