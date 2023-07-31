CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAir India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 12:47:11 PM IST (Published)

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that there were 154 passengers on board the flight.

On Monday, an Air India Express flight travelling from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to Sharjah had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The reason for the emergency landing was technical issues, airport sources reported. The flight departed from Tiruchirappalli at approximately 10:45 am.
In response to the situation, the airport authority declared a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. However, the flight successfully landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon.
An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that there were 154 passengers on board the flight.
The landing was described as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.
This is a developing story. With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Air India ExpresssharjahTamil NaduthiruvananthapuramThiruvananthapuram airportTiruchirappalli

Recommended Articles

View All
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter

Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X