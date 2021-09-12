Air India Express crash: Non-adherence to SOP by pilot-in-command a probable cause

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has released a final report on the B737 Air India Express crash at Kozhikode, Kerala. The report has cited non-adherence to standard operating procedure (SOP) by the pilot-in-command as the probable cause of the accident.

The report said that the pilot continued unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone. The contributory factor included the systemic failures within the aviation sector. The major contributory factor in the crash was the poor CRM (crew resource management), the report noted.

According to the report, the unavailability of a sufficient number of captains at Kozhikode was a result of the faulty HR policy. Air India Express policies of upper-level management have led to deficiencies at various levels, the report added.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.