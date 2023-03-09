English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAir India Express cabin crew member arrested for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold in Kochi airport

Air India Express cabin crew member arrested for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold in Kochi airport

Air India Express cabin crew member arrested for smuggling over 1.4 kg gold in Kochi airport
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Mar 9, 2023 12:49:56 PM IST (Updated)

Air India Express crew member arrested for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg of gold from Bahrain to India, concealed under his shirt. The airline also stated that it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will take stern action against the individual, including termination of service, following the receipt of the investigative authorities' report.

In a major gold smuggling bust, a cabin crew member of Air India Express has been arrested by the Customs officials at Cochin International Airport in Kochi. The crew member, identified as Shafi Sharaf, was allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg of gold from Bahrain on Flight IX 474 to Kozhikode and Kochi.

Recommended Articles

View All
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


According to reports, Shafi Sharaf had wrapped the gold paste around his forearms, which was concealed under his full-sleeved shirt. The Customs officials were tipped off about the smuggling attempt and apprehended the crew member on Wednesday.
Also read | Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance — 9 years on, the search for answers continues
Air India Express has condemned the incident and said that the arrested crew member has been suspended with immediate effect. The airline also stated that it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will take stern action against the individual, including termination of service, following the receipt of the investigative authorities' report.
In a separate incident, the Customs officials seized gold bars worth Rs 3.32 crore at the Cochin International Airport and arrested two passengers, including a Sri Lankan national. The two passengers had arrived from Singapore on Tuesday, and the Customs officials intercepted them based on specific inputs. Upon inspection, the officials found 68 gold bars weighing 6.8 kilograms hidden in their baggage.
Customs Commissionerate's M. Mathew Jolly stated that an investigation was underway, and the arrested pair was in custody. These incidents of gold smuggling through airports have become a major concern for the authorities, with several such cases being reported in recent times.
In January, four men were arrested on charges of gold smuggling, including two Air India contract workers, at Nedumbassery. Last year, a flight attendant was detained at Calicut International Airport with 1.25 kilograms of gold hidden in her shoes. In another smuggling attempt in 2021, an Air India Express air hostess was detained at Karipur.
Also read | India imposes money laundering provisions on cryptocurrency sector
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 12:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Air India ExpressCochin International AirportGold smuggling

Next Article

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance — 9 years on, the search for answers continues

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X