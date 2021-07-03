Air India Express announces flights from Saudi, Kuwait; check details

Low-cost carrier Air India Express has announced international flights from Kuwait and Dammam in Saudi Arabia to India. The new schedule for the flights starts in July and ends in October 2021. These flights will connect Kuwait to Vijayawada, Kozhikode, Kannur, Trichy, Kochi, and Mangalore under the Vande Bharat Mission.

According to the Air India Express schedule, the Kuwait-Vijayawada-Kozhikode sector will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All flights on the Kuwait-Kannur-Trichy sector will operate on Tuesdays. The Kuwait-Mangalore-Trichy sector will operate on Saturdays only.

For the Dammam to India, the flights will commence from July 17 onwards. Flight IX1582 will fly on the Dammam-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector.

Who Can Travel to Kuwait under the Vande Bharat Mission

Domestic workers who have a valid visa.

Employees of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health.

A first-degree relative (husband/ wife/ children)

First-degree relatives of Kuwaitis.

Diplomats and others on diplomatic missions.

The passengers will have to provide a valid COVID-19 negative test report not more than 72 hours old.