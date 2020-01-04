Air India exits Sabre on higher premium, enters Amadeus GDS
Updated : January 04, 2020 03:36 PM IST
Sabre was the second-largest GDS for Air India after Travelport with nearly 25 percent share in international GDS sphere of the airline.
A global distribution system or GDS is a computerised network system that enables transactions between travel service providers such as airlines, hotels, car rental and travel agencies.
Air India had ended its GDS partnership with Amadeus for the domestic segment in December 2018.
