Air India exits Sabre on higher premium, enters Amadeus GDS

India's largest international carrier Air India has not renewed its contract with the US-based global distribution provider Sabre and ended the 20-year-old partnership on account of the higher premium, sources close to the development said.

Sabre was the second-largest GDS for Air India after Travelport with nearly 25 percent share in international GDS sphere of the airline, officials said.

"For now, we have not renewed the contract with Sabre as we expected a better deal. Negotiations are on," a senior official told CNBC-TV18.

A global distribution system or GDS is a computerised network system that enables transactions between travel service providers such as airlines, hotels, car rental and travel agencies.

While it has ended the ties with Sabre, the airline has resurrected its relationship with Amadeus for its international segment on receiving a better deal. For now, international bookings for Air India will be available on Travelport and Amadeus GDS while the domestic segment is available at Travelport.

"We have received a good deal from Amadeus. We have been able to reduce distribution costs via Amadeus by almost 40 percent under the new contract. We are happy with that. Our largest share of savings or over 80 percent of the total pool will come from Travelport. Overall, we are aiming at savings to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore over a period of five years starting FY19," another official said.

Air India had ended its GDS partnership with Amadeus for the domestic segment in December 2018. Following this, the Indian arm of Spain-based Amadeus had filed a plea against the airline in Delhi High Court saying that the airline cannot end its 30-year-old partnership with Amadeus.

Air India had justified its position on the grounds of more savings as it expected a 60 percent reduction in its distribution costs by its decision to shift to Travelport from Amadeus.

In India, Travelport is managed by InterGlobe Technology Quotient, which is part of InterGlobe Group. InterGlobe Group is the parent company of India's largest airline IndiGo.

Since its association with Travelport, a small number of international tickets were booked by travel agents and agencies using the Amadeus platform. Now, with a better deal on the international platform, the airline expects its business with Amadeus to pick up and hopes that Sabre will come around with a lower premium.