Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour

As Air India ferries hundreds of Indians stranded in Ukraine, the cost of operating a two-way evacuation flight will be more than Rs 1.10 crore and the amount will go up depending on the duration of the flights.

The airline is operating the services with a wide-body Boeing 787 plane, better known as Dreamliner, from neighbouring countries of conflict-ridden Ukraine, including Romania and Hungary.

It has already brought back hundreds of Indians. The flights have been chartered by the Indian government. An airline source told.