The bid submitted by a group of over 200 Air India employees in partnership with a Seychelles-based foreign fund has been disqualified from the Air India divestment process.

The transaction advisor, Ernst & Young LLP, has informed the employees' group led by Director Commercial Meenakshi Malik, that the expression of interest and the supporting documents submitted do not fulfill the eligibility requirements set out in the preliminary information memorandum.

EY has pointed out that the consortium of employees has not submitted three years of audited financial statements for its foreign consortium member and the foreign partner is not an appropriately regulated foreign investment fund as defined in the PIM.

"Non-submission of information or details by IB (interested bidder)... For Investments in offshore companies, which form a substantial part of the net worth of foreign consortium member," EY wrote to Air India employees group leader Malik.

As a result, the group has now gotten disqualified from the second stage of the divestment process.

It is important to note that the government has said that it has received multiple expressions of interest for Air India. The Tata Group is the most popular contender for Air India among others.