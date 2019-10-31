Air India divestment: Core group of secretaries to meet today

A core group of secretaries led by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba will meet on Thursday to discuss divestment of Air India. The meeting is expected to finalise the expression of interest (EoI) document for the disinvestment of the national carrier.

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently said that the government will float the EoI to sell Air India in November.

As against a forming a joint venture the last time it attempted to divest its stake in May 2018 and failed to attract any bids, the government plans to sell its entire stake in the national carrier in its latest push. In the second term of the Narendra Modi government, divestment of Air India is being led by home minister Amit Shah as against finance minister in the earlier term.

“It should be total privatisation, we have to get the best possible deal and we have to get it in the shortest time available," aviation minister Puri had said on the matter in August. "We will not do any wavering of the kind that we witnessed earlier when we found a situation when we hold back 26 percent [stake in the airline]. We will have the agenda in the first meeting and then it will be a quick affair.”

After a recommendation by the NITI Aayog, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in its meeting held on June 2017 had given in-principle approval for considering strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries.

While the government invited bids for 74 percent stake in the national carrier, it could not get any bids in the preliminary round even after extending the bid deadline twice. The government then had decided to attempt divestment after global economic indicators stabilised.