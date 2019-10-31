TOP NEWS »

Air India divestment: Core group of secretaries to meet today

Updated : October 31, 2019 09:49 AM IST

The meeting is expected to finalise the expression of interest (EoI) document for the disinvestment of the national carrier. 
Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently said that the government will float the EoI to sell Air India in November. 
In the second term of the Narendra Modi government, divestment of Air India is being led by home minister Amit Shah as against finance minister in the earlier term. 
