Diverted San Francisco-bound Air India flight departs for US from Russia

Passengers on the San Francisco-bound Air India flight AI173 that had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia after it developed a technical glitch on Tuesday, are finally on their way to their destination and are expected to reach San Francisco at 12.15 am local time on June 8. A ferry flight left from Mumbai for Magadan on Wednesday afternoon.
Passengers were stranded in Russia for over a day, with Twitter users writing to the airline about their parents who were on board the flight and asking for clarity regarding the next steps.
The airline said that all passengers on Tuesday were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation after "making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities."
The US state department had said they were monitoring the situation closely and as the flight was bound for the United States, it is most likely that American citizens were on board. The department is not yet able to confirm how many US citizens were on board the flight.
Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at the airport in San Francisco to conduct all the clearance formalities for the passengers.
Air India said the team is prepared to provide the required assistance to the passengers, including ground transportation, medical care, onward connections, etc.
First Published: Jun 8, 2023 11:32 AM IST
