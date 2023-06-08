Diverted San Francisco-bound Air India flight departs for US from Russia

A ferry flight left from Mumbai for Magadan on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers on the San Francisco-bound Air India flight AI173 that had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia after it developed a technical glitch on Tuesday, are finally on their way to their destination and are expected to reach San Francisco at 12.15 am local time on June 8. A ferry flight left from Mumbai for Magadan on Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers were stranded in Russia for over a day, with Twitter users writing to the airline about their parents who were on board the flight and asking for clarity regarding the next steps.

The airline said that all passengers on Tuesday were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation after "making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities."