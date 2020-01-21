Air India disinvestment: Airline sets up panel to look into employees' issues

Government-run Air India on Tuesday constituted a nine-member committee to look into staff-related issues in the wake of proposed disinvestment of the carrier, according to a notification.

The panel has been set up a day after discussions between Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and representatives of various Air India unions.

Puri had asked the airline to set up an internal mechanism committee comprising members from the management and its various trade unions to sort out privatisation-related issues of employees, a source had said on Monday.

"The committee would look into "HR (Human Resources) issues of the employees in the wake of the disinvestment of Air India Ltd," the notification said.