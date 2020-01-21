Aviation
Air India disinvestment: Airline sets up panel to look into employees' issues
Updated : January 21, 2020 11:12 PM IST
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had asked the airline to set up an internal mechanism committee.
The committee would look into HR issues of the employees.
Apart from three general managers of the airline, there are six representatives from various employee unions in the panel.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more