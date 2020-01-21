#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Air India disinvestment: Airline sets up panel to look into employees' issues

Updated : January 21, 2020 11:12 PM IST

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had asked the airline to set up an internal mechanism committee.
The committee would look into HR issues of the employees.
Apart from three general managers of the airline, there are six representatives from various employee unions in the panel.
