Air India directors to meet in July to discuss asset sale, says report

In order to discuss the sale of the airline's properties across the country and transfer of the non-operational assets to a government-approved special purpose vehicle, Air India officials are slated to meet early next month, Mint reported, citing two senior officials of the national carrier.

The airline missed the target to raise Rs 500 crore through the sale of land assets in the last financial year and is expecting to achieve the same in FY20, one of the officials said, as mentioned in the report.

“However, a lot of properties that were earlier entangled in legal issues and couldn’t be put on the block have now been sorted. Almost all title deeds for our real estate meant to be put on the block are in place," another official was quoted as saying in the report.

Former aviation minister Suresh Prabhu, earlier this year, had said that the government would impose strict riders on the fresh investments in the loss-making carrier before starting a new divestment process, the report added.