Air India told to pay Rs 10 lakh penalty to DGCA for 2 passenger misbehaviour incidents on December 6

On the December 6 AI-142 flight from Paris to New Delhi, an inebriated passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was allegedly not adhering to crew instructions, while another flyer relieved himself on a fellow passenger's vacant seat and blanket when she went to the lavatory. The DGCA has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied another penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting the passenger misbehaviour incident on December 6 to the aviation regulator and delaying in referring the matter to its internal committee.

After the incident came to the DGCA's notice, it issued a showcause notice to Air India's accountable manager regarding why enforcement action must not be taken against the airline for dereliction of regulatory obligations. The airline submitted to reply to the notice today explaining the same.

"Enforcement action in the form of financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of the applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," the aviation regulator said in a statement.

Earlier this month , the DGCA also announced it had issued regulations requiring airlines to report any incident of unruly passengers, passenger rage, or passenger misconduct to the aviation watchdog within 12 hours of the aircraft landing.

Last week, the DGCA imposed its largest ever penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India, for the November incident, when a man in an inebriated condition allegedly urinated on his fellow passenger, who was also a senior citizen.

The DGCA also suspended the licence of the pilot in-command of the flight for three months "for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," it said in a statement.