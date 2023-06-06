homeaviation NewsAir India flight to San Francisco diverted to Russia as engine glitch disrupts journey

Jun 6, 2023

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 6, leaving the 216 passengers and 16 crew members onboard temporarily stranded.

An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan, Russia, due to a technical glitch in one of its engines. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 6, leaving the 216 passengers and 16 crew members onboard temporarily stranded.


According to reports from the news agency ANI, the Air India spokesperson confirmed the diversion and reassured the public that the aircraft had landed safely at Magadan airport.
Swift action was taken to ensure the well-being of the passengers, who are currently being provided with necessary assistance on the ground.
The Air India spokesperson also informed that alternate travel options were being arranged to help them reach their respective destinations as soon as possible. Furthermore, the aircraft is currently undergoing mandatory checks to rectify the engine malfunction.
