An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Magadan, Russia, due to a technical glitch in one of its engines. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 6, leaving the 216 passengers and 16 crew members onboard temporarily stranded.

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia due to an engine glitch. Flight landed safely in Russia: Air India official

According to reports from the news agency ANI, the Air India spokesperson confirmed the diversion and reassured the public that the aircraft had landed safely at Magadan airport.