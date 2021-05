Cyber criminals reportedly attacked Air India's servers and accessed the airline's passenger service system, including information related to passengers' credit card and passport details.

News18 reported that the massive Air India data breach, involved personal data registered between August 26, 2011 and February 3, 2021.

Air India servers hacked. In a major cyber attack that targeted Air India's passenger service system, information related to passengers like credit card info and passport details have been accessed. pic.twitter.com/iHFMwmVqkf — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 21, 2021

The news agency added that the incident had affected around "4,500,000 data subjects across the world". Air India told ANI, "In respect of credit cards data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor. Further, our data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers."