Air India Group completes integration of Air India Express and AirAsia India

By Madeeha Mujawar   | Sangam Singh  Mar 28, 2023 3:41:19 PM IST (Updated)

A day earlier, the two low-cost airlines moved to a single, unified reservations system and website, and adopted common social media and customer support channels.

The Air India Group on Tuesday, March 28, announced the complete integration of its two low-cost subsidiary airlines — Air India Express and AirAsia India. This merger comes five months after AirAsia India was fully acquired under Air India, and three months after both the airlines were put under a single CEO.

On Monday, the two low-cost airlines had moved to a single, unified reservations system and website, and adopted common social media and customer support channels. Passengers will now able to make and manage bookings of domestic and international flights of both airlines on this integrated website.
Also Read:Air India to absorb all employees of Vistara, says Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
Air India Group hopes that this integration will bring more revenue and operational benefits through broader adoption of each other's systems, routes, and best practices.
The new Air India Express will focus on leisure-oriented and price sensitive markets and improving connectivity between key Indian cities whereas Air India's focus will remain on expanding international networks, the group said.
Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said in a press release, “The integration of the core reservations and passenger-facing systems of Air India Express and AirAsia India marks a significant milestone in the Air India Group’s transformation journey This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC platform."
Also Read:Air India to revise privilege leaves policy for staff from April 1
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 3:09 PM IST
