Aviation

Air India commences Delhi-Shanghai cargo flight operations

Updated : April 04, 2020 05:12 PM IST

On the domestic front, the Air India Group has been transporting essential cargos throughout the country. Accordingly, the airline has operated 79 cargo flights between March 26 and April 3.

The airline has also applied for other dates to operate cargo flights. The airline will also be operating cargo flights to Hong Kong.