Air India CEO says merger with Vistara under process, flying AI will be a different experience from next year

It’s been more than a year since Tata Sons has taken over the control of Air India and according to the CEO, the company has embarked on the greatest transformation in the history of aviation.

Air India says its entire transformational plan ‘Vihaan.AI’ will be completed in three phases. In the past year, the airline has focused on strengthening and improving processes and customer experience. It has recruited over 1,200 staff and has invested $200 million in the IT infrastructure.

Air India recently placed a massive order of 470 aircraft and according to the MD and CEO Campbell Wilson the list price is $70 billion. He added, “The Air India-Vistara merger is going through a regulatory process. We are yet to get an approval from the CCI and once we get that we will get into the second phase which is about approaching the DGCA.”

He added, “There is a desire to carry forward the heritage of both Air India and Vistara post the merger. We will eventually have to let go off the Vistara brand post the merger. Intention is to end up with one Full Service Carrier and one Low Cost Carrier in the group.”

Air India has also committed $400 million for refurbishment for its widebody fleet and the first refurbished plane is likely to be inducted in June-July 20214. Air India will get the delivery of the first aircraft from its massive order this year. Six brand new Airbus A350 will be added to the fleet by the end of this year. According to Wilson flying in an Air India wide body from next year will be a brand new experience.

He added, “We have placed a historic aircraft order but can not share the delivery schedule. However, the need of the airline for next 3 years will be orchestrated by the order placed by the airline. From next year our product will be at par with what’s being offered by some international airlines”

Also Read | Air India to offer over 5,000 jobs through 2023 after mega order with Boeing and Airbus

The airline in the long term plans to take advantage of both domestic as well as international market including cargo. As of now Air India is not planning to order a freight aircraft, but will take advantage of the underbelly in it’s fleet of widebody aircraft.