Air India CEO says airline will get fresh brand identity with revamped website, mobile app

Wilson who leads the airline's five-year plan called Vihaan took charge of Air India as CEO in July after the government handed over the airlines to Tata sons. He said, "It will take us a few years before we attain the world class heights to which we aspire. But we have made a fantastic start, and you can all be proud of what has been achieved so far.”

Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said that the airlines will get a fresh brand identity with a revamped website and mobile app, as he noted the launch of Vihaan.AI – a five-year transformation road map for the airline.

A report by Business Standard quoted his year end note to the employees, in which Wilson said about the Tata Group airlines, "We are at the business end of Q4 now and it has been quite a year. Notably we launched Vihaan.AI--our transformation roadmap in September and we've been firing on all cylinders ever since. We are currently taxiing as planned with 22 initiatives of our agenda in various stages of progress. Thanks to our collective efforts, we are well on schedule."

Recently, the airlines announced that it will lease 36 planes and add three new routes, in addition to ten more in pipeline. The airlines hired more than 1200 employees across functions to expand and is under negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for more fleet.

The Tata Group has also announced to merge its four airlines into Air India and Air India Express. An employee survey is being carried out to get feedback on Vistara's integration with Air India. Vistara is a full service carrier co-owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Wilson said upcoming milestones for the airline include a future-ready organisation structure and team co-location in new offices.