Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff to report any unruly behaviour on aircraft

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Friday instructed the airline's staff to immediately notify the authorities of any unlawful behaviour on board, even if the situation seems to have been resolved.

Wilson issued an internal memo to the staff after the airline came under fire, notably from the aviation watchdog DGCA, for its handling of a November incident in which a man, who was reportedly inebriated, urinated on a female passenger on a flight from New York.

The airline on Thursday acknowledged a second incident akin to this one which happened last month on a flight from Paris to Delhi.

The chief executive noted that the event on November 26 "regrettably" dominated media headlines this week and added, "the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress."

Since concerns had been expressed regarding the airline's failure to quickly inform law enforcement about the unruly passenger, he asked employees to report all instances, regardless of whether a settlement was reached.

"Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn. Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved," he wrote on Friday.

This also applies to passengers who are considered to be "unruly" under certain circumstances.

Additionally, he continued, "we must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Thursday, January 5, that Air India initially seemed to have not complied with provisions about how to handle an irate passenger onboard.

The aviation regulator stated that "the conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure," and added that the airline's executives, pilots, and cabin crew have been given two weeks to respond if they believe that action should not be taken against them for violating regulations.

"Though there are numerous cases in which we have done exactly this, I have asked that these, and other relevant aspects of the Safety & Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training, and I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations," Wilson continued.

"As in any other area, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome."

The airline informed the regulator that none of its employees had complained about the Mumbai businessman, and that the woman who had originally requested action had "rescinded" her request after the two "appeared" to have resolved the matter.

According to them, the offender was prohibited from flying on Air India for 30 days while a report from an internal committee was being prepared.

Additionally, Air India is assessing the policies it has in place for its crew for reporting such occurrences to the appropriate authorities upon arrival, particularly in cases when the claimed victim does not want such a report to be made.

In a statement released on Thursday, the airline recognised a second incident that occurred on flight AI 142 from Paris to Delhi on December 6, 2022, in which a customer "relieved himself on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow passenger, when the latter was in the lavatory." The team identified the offender, isolated him, and alerted the authorities, they said.

Furthermore, it stated that after the accused submitted a written apology, the CISF permitted him to depart "as the victim and the accused reached an understanding."

"In deference to the victim’s wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report," it had said in a statement.