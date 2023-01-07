Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has apologised for the urinating incident on a female passenger on its flight from New York to New Delhi in November and has de-rostered four cabin crew and a pilot who were onboard the aircraft when the incident took place.The carrier is also reviewing its alcohol serving policy.

Two days after aviation regulator DGCA issued show cause notices to Air India and its employees in connection with the Nov 26 incident, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in a statement expressed regret further detailing the timeline of actions taken by the airline since the incident occurred.

“Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences. Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” the CEO’s statement read.

In response to the Nov 26 incident where a middle-aged man who was in an inebriated state urinated on a woman passenger on-board business class of Air India flight from New York to Delhi, the airline has issued show cause notices to four crew members and one pilot who were in-charge of the flight. They have also been de-rostered pending investigation.

According to the CEO’s statement the incident was reported to the airline on Nov 27 and the airline began communicating with the passenger’s family on Nov 30.

The statement claims Air India refunded the ticket to the victim on December 2, and the receipt of funds was acknowledged by the victim's family on December 16.

Pictures of WhatsApp messages exchanged between the male accused and the victim have been floating on social media. According to those texts, the victim had allegedly accepted the male passenger’s apology ‘giving him another chance to mend his way’. The accused had returned her dry-cleaned clothes via courier and transferred Rs 15,000 which was later returned to him by the victim’s daughter. The veracity of the text messages is not independently verified by CNBC-TV18.

Facing backlash for the handling of the incident, Wilson in a statement said the airline could have handled the issue better and promised a robust reporting system of unruly behaviour and a system of reporting such incidents.

"Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action." With questions being raised about the airline not immediately reporting the unruly passenger to law enforcement authorities, he advised staff to report all incidents irrespective of a settlement being reached.

"In the instance of the incident onboard AI-102 operating between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022, four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation," he said, adding internal investigations into whether there were lapses by other staff are ongoing.

The airline is investigating aspects including the service of alcohol on flight, incident handling, complaint registration on board and grievance handling.

The airline is reviewing "policy on service of alcohol in flight," he said without elaborating.

Also, it is reviewing the meeting frequency of the DGCA-prescribed 'Internal Committee', tasked with assessing incidents, so that cases are assessed and decisions reached in a more timely manner.