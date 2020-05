National carrier Air India has cancelled 92 flights which were scheduled between May 28 and May 31 as limited operations at airports and strict quarantine rules affect services.

The cancellations include some flights on routes such as Delhi-Kolkata, Chennai-Delhi, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Guwahati, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Hyderabad, Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bhopal, Kolkata-Dibrugarh, Kolkata-Imphal, Imphal-Aizwal, Kolkata-Agartala, Mumbai-Delhi, and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

The cancellations are because of unavailability of slots at major airports, Air India spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

1-Monday, 2-Tuesday, 3-Wednesday, 4-Thursday, 5-Friday, 6-Saturday, 7-Sunday | Source: EaseMyTrip

It is important to note that Kolkata airport is expected to resume operations from May 28 but with a very limited number of flights to the limit of 10 arrivals and 10 departures on a daily basis. Similarly, Bagdogra airport will also allow only 10 departures and 10 arrivals daily from May 28. The outcome is a peculiar situation where available slots are few but contenders are many.

Chennai airport also has its own limitations with a limit of up to 25 arrivals. At Mumbai airport, the second busiest airport of the country, only 25 departures and 25 arrivals are permitted.