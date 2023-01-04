English
Air India Canada bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction

Jan 4, 2023

An Air India flight from Delhi to Canada experienced a midair fright when the plane discovered a flap malfunction on Wednesday, January 4. According to sources, the flight AI-143 declared a complete emergency at 14:03 hours.

The aercraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 13:28.
More details are awaited.
Also read: Drunk man who urinated on co-passenger banned by Air India for 30 days
Air India

