Air India Canada-bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction

An Air India flight from Delhi to Canada experienced a midair fright when the plane discovered a flap malfunction on Wednesday, January 4. According to sources, the flight AI-143 declared a complete emergency at 14:03 hours.

The aercraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 13:28.

More details are awaited.