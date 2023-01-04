Air India Canada-bound flight experience mid air scare after flap malfunction

The aercraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 13:28.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Canada experienced a midair fright when the plane discovered a flap malfunction on Wednesday, January 4. According to sources, the flight AI-143 declared a complete emergency at 14:03 hours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues
IST2 Min(s) Read
The aercraft, which made a safe landing at 14:25, had 210 passengers on board, according to the reports. The flight had departed at 13:28.
More details are awaited.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!