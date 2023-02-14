English
Air India asks cabin crew not to indulge in conduct that impacts airline's image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 14, 2023 3:43:58 PM IST (Published)

The notification was made in response to a recent incident where, as per PTI, a wide-body aircraft pilot was allegedly found in possession of two iPhone 14 at the Delhi Airport and was later requested to pay Rs 2.5 lakh in (Customs) duty.

Air India, which is controlled by the Tata Group, has cautioned its cabin crew to uphold ethical standards or face disciplinary action if their actions negatively affect the airline's reputation, according to PTI sources.

The airline's in-flight safety department gave its cabin staff members instructions on Monday not to "engage in any of the acts which are against the TCOC (Tata Code of Conduct)".
The notification was made in response to a recent incident where, as per PTI, a wide-body aircraft pilot was allegedly found in possession of two iPhone 14 at the Delhi Airport and was later requested to pay Rs 2.5 lakh in (Customs) duty.
There was no immediate comment from Air India on the issue.
Also Read: 115 million passengers flew in 2022, expect more in 2023: Tourism minister
"We are in receipt of feedback that some cabin crew are carrying items in commercial quantity on their return to India from a foreign country, which is against the customs regulation," the airline said in the communication.
Noting that crew members are ambassadors of an airline, it said, "they must adhere to the standards of ethics and follow TCOC as their conduct directly impacts the image of the airline".
Removing items from aircraft or any other company's premises or affiliated premises without written permission is a "violation of TCOC," it added.
According to the communication, there are security checks that have been planned on arrivals across the network to stop this "malpractice".
Also Read: Treating Air India as competition till merger happens, says Vistara CEO
"You all are hereby instructed not to indulge in any of the acts which is against TCOC... Any violation to above will lead to strict disciplinary action," Air India said.
Tata Group's TCOC is a comprehensive document that provides ethical guidelines for the group's companies and employees.
In May last year, Air India announced the implementation of the TCOC for its employees.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
