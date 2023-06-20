Air India finalises order for 290 airplanes with Boeing— Largest in South Asia

This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies as the purchase stands as the largest order ever placed in South Asia, Boeing said in a statement.
Indian air carrier, Air India, finalised its order for a substantial fleet of up to 290 Boeing jets from the Virginia-headquartered company on Tuesday (June 20).
This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies as the purchase stands as the largest order ever placed in South Asia, Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing Airplanes, via a tweet, said, “Congratulations, Air India on finalising a historic order for up to 290 Boeing airplanes. The combined efficiency and capabilities of the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777-9 will enable Air India to grow sustainably for years to come.”
Of 290 aircraft, Air India placed an order for 190 737 Max jets, 20 797 Dreamliner jets, and 10 777X Jets while the company also has the option to add 50 737 Max jets and 20 787 Dreamliner jets.
Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India said, “Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within 5 years.”
Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India said, “This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world.”
